Home / Featured / $350K in attorneys’ fees evaporate on appeal

$350K in attorneys’ fees evaporate on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 30, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District on Dec. 16 negated three-quarters of the value of a judgment for an adult novelty franchisor, ruling that the trial judge had no basis to award attorneys’ fees.

