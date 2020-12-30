Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Downing honored by agriculture law group

Downing honored by agriculture law group

By: Staff Report December 30, 2020

Don M. Downing of Gray, Ritter & Graham has been named a 2020 recipient of the Excellence in Agricultural Law Award by the American Agricultural Law Association in recognition of his contributions to the legal profession and the agricultural community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo