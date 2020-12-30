Quantcast
Supreme Court tackles school buffer zone for sex offenders

Supreme Court tackles school buffer zone for sex offenders

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 30, 2020

Ten years after it dodged the question and two years after the legislature resolved it, the Missouri Supreme Court is prepared to decide how to interpret a law requiring sex offenders to live at least 1,000 feet away from schools.

