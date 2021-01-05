Quantcast
Home / Featured / Attorneys prevail in sheriff's countersuit

Attorneys prevail in sheriff’s countersuit

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 5, 2021

The Court of Appeals Western District ruled Dec. 29 that there was no basis for malicious prosecution and legal malpractice claims against two Kansas City attorneys who had sued the sheriff of Clay County.

