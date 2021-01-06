Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / EEOC investigation good enough for Missouri agency

EEOC investigation good enough for Missouri agency

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 6, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Dec. 29 that the Missouri Commission on Human Rights fulfilled its statutory duty to “investigate” a claim by relying on the findings of its federal counterpart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo