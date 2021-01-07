Quantcast
Home / Featured / Court affirms $1 verdict in vehicle-crash case

Court affirms $1 verdict in vehicle-crash case

By: Jessica Shumaker January 7, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled that a $1 verdict for a man injured in a vehicle accident was not against the weight of the evidence.

