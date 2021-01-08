Quantcast
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Assistant Jackson County prosecutor dies of COVID-19

Assistant Jackson County prosecutor dies of COVID-19

By: Jessica Shumaker January 8, 2021

Members of the Jackson County legal community are mourning the death of Assistant Jackson County Prosecutor JoEllen Engelbart, who died Jan. 2 after spending nearly two weeks in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

