Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / COVID-19 liability bills await as lawmakers return to work

COVID-19 liability bills await as lawmakers return to work

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 8, 2021

The 101st Missouri General Assembly began its legislative session on Jan. 6 with plans to pick up an issue that the 100th Assembly put aside just a month before: COVID-19 liability protections.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo