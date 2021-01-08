Quantcast
Eastern District denies writ in McCloskey prosecution

Eastern District denies writ in McCloskey prosecution

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 8, 2021

The Court of Appeals Eastern District said that it won’t review a decision to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office from a high-profile weapons case involving a pair of attorneys.

