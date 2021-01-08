Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Mount Vernon attorney Appelquist dies of heart attack

Mount Vernon attorney Appelquist dies of heart attack

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 8, 2021

Susan Appelquist, a longtime Springfield-area family law attorney and a 2019 Women’s Justice Award winner, died Dec. 29 at age 66. According to her obituary, she suffered a fatal heart attack at her home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo