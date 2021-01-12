Quantcast
Court affirms judgment for woman injured in courthouse 

By: Jessica Shumaker January 12, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a $427,500 judgment against the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court for a woman who was injured after falling down the basement stairs of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse in 2013.

