Attorneys' fees boost KC worker's recovery to $1.26M

Attorneys’ fees boost KC worker’s recovery to $1.26M

By: Jessica Shumaker January 13, 2021

A Jackson County judge’s award of attorneys’ fees in the case of a former Kansas City maintenance worker who sued the city for retaliation and a hostile work environment boosted his total recovery to $1.26 million.

