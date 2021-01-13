Quantcast
Western District denies attorney’s appeal in injured-puppy lawsuit 

By: Jessica Shumaker January 13, 2021

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a defense judgment in a Kansas City attorney’s suit against a woman he alleged negligently dropped and injured his puppy, ruling the decision was not against the weight of the evidence.

