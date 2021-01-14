Quantcast
Fireworks injury resolved with friendly settlement

Fireworks injury resolved with friendly settlement

By: David Baugher January 14, 2021

A southwest Missouri adolescent settled for more than $1.3 million after his hand was injured in a fireworks accident.

