Home / Featured / Jackson County Court temporarily halts eviction writs and proceedings

Jackson County Court temporarily halts eviction writs and proceedings

By: Jessica Shumaker January 15, 2021

The Jackson County Circuit Court has temporarily suspended eviction proceedings and service of eviction writs after placing two process deputies on leave for shooting a man while serving an eviction writ on Jan. 8.

