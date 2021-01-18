Quantcast
Home / Featured / Court OKs retaliation claim against law firm

Court OKs retaliation claim against law firm

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 18, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 12 that a Kansas City police officer can pursue a retaliation suit against the Armstrong Teasdale law firm for comments its attorneys allegedly made while representing the city’s Board of Police Commissioners.

