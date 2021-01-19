Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Arbitration in family law cases

Commentary: Arbitration in family law cases

By: Staff Report January 19, 2021

The pandemic has placed great pressure on many court dockets, and the family courts are not “immune” to these challenges. Since April, the COVID-19 health crisis has wreaked havoc on hearing dates as the courts carefully balance the work of hearing cases with the important responsibility of protecting court personnel and the general public from infection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo