Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Dollar joins Dollar, Burns & Becker firm

Dollar joins Dollar, Burns & Becker firm

By: Staff Report January 19, 2021

Dollar, Burns & Becker has added Lauren Dollar to the firm’s sexual abuse, child injury and wrongful death, and catastrophic injury practice groups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo