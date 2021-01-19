Quantcast
Partial settlements reached in fatal car wreck

Partial settlements reached in fatal car wreck

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 19, 2021

A Clay County judge approved partial settlements totaling $3.125 million following a car wreck near an industrial park that killed a woman and injured her son.

