Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Family court receives grant for youth-employment efforts

Family court receives grant for youth-employment efforts

By: Staff Report January 20, 2021

The St. Louis County Family Court and MERS Goodwill Inc. have received a $500,000 three-year federal grant to help court-involved youth find and keep jobs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo