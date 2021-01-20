Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Unmoved by attorney’s mental health claims, court orders disbarment

Unmoved by attorney’s mental health claims, court orders disbarment

By: Jessica Shumaker January 20, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a St. Louis attorney who admitted to misappropriating client funds, declining to find his mental health issues a mitigating factor in his case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo