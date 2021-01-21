Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Gottsacker joins Danna McKitrick as associate

Gottsacker joins Danna McKitrick as associate

By: Staff Report January 21, 2021

Jessica A. Gottsacker has joined Danna McKitrick as an associate attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo