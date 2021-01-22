Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Senate tries again on changes to discovery rules

Senate tries again on changes to discovery rules

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 22, 2021

The Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee heard testimony on a bill that seeks to change Missouri’s court rules on civil discovery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo