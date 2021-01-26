Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hansbrough elevated on Platte County circuit bench

Hansbrough elevated on Platte County circuit bench

By: Staff Report January 26, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated Judge W. Ann Hansbrough to the Platte County circuit bench.

