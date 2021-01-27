Quantcast
Millsap named family court commissioner in Greene County

Millsap named family court commissioner in Greene County

By: Staff Report January 27, 2021

Mark Millsap has been named the new commissioner for the Greene County Circuit Court’s family court division.

