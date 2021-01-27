Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / ‘Mutual mistake’ revives suit against university

‘Mutual mistake’ revives suit against university

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 27, 2021

The Court of Appeals Western District ruled Jan. 19 that a woman can continue her discrimination suit against the University of Missouri despite the school’s claims that she had released it from liability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo