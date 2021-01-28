Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Levchinsky named partner at Fox Smith in St. Louis 

Levchinsky named partner at Fox Smith in St. Louis 

By: Staff Report January 28, 2021

Stanislav “Stas” Levchinsky has been named a partner at Fox Smith, where he focuses his practice on admiralty, maritime and commercial litigation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo