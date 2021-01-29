Quantcast
8th Circuit says state rep can block critic on Twitter

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 29, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 27 that a Missouri state representative didn’t violate the First Amendment by blocking a constituent on Twitter.

