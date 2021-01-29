Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 21 for diversity and inclusion initiatives

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 21 attorneys, firms and legal professionals from around the state with its 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives.
The awards recognize attorneys, judges, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.
A selection committee of statewide legal and bar association leaders worked with Missouri Lawyers Media to review nominations and select the honorees. The 21 honorees include judges and prosecutors, firm leaders, legal scholars and one firm.
Honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards event scheduled for March 25.
The 2021 class of honorees includes:
- U.S. Circuit Judge Duane Benton, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
- Jennifer Oswald Brown, Oswald Roam & Rew
- Seema Chawla, Chawla Law
- Jasmine Chen, Evolved Estates
- Judge Lisa White Hardwick, Missouri Court of Appeals Western District
- Justin U. Ijei, Rasmussen Dickey Moore
- Quentin L. Jennings, Polsinelli
- Mark H. Levison, Lashly & Baer
- Mira Mdivani, Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm
- S. David Mitchell, Ruth L. Hulston Professor of Law, University of Missouri School of Law
- Maurice Moss, City Utilities of Springfield
- Catherine Reade, Haden, Cowherd & Bullock
- Booker T. Shaw, Thompson Coburn, retired judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District;
- Sarah Roe Sise, Armstrong Teasdale
- Johnny S. Wang, Stinson
- Carmen White, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale
- Alexus Williams, St. Louis County Counselor’s Office
- Casey Wong, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard
- Missouri Assistant Attorney General David L. McCain and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christa Moss, The Milly Project
- Spencer Fane