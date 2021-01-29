Quantcast
Parson puts priority on COVID liability bill

Parson puts priority on COVID liability bill

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 29, 2021

In his state of the state speech on Jan. 27, Gov. Mike Parson said he hopes the “first piece of legislation to hit my desk this year” will offer liability protections related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

