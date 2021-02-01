Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Company stuck with bid price of marijuana tracking system

Company stuck with bid price of marijuana tracking system

By: ryanoshea February 1, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Jan. 26 that a company providing a medical marijuana tracking system for the state of Missouri can’t charge extra for its proprietary technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo