Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Municipalities win massive award in license-tax case

Municipalities win massive award in license-tax case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 1, 2021

A St. Louis County judge on Jan. 27 issued a $39 million judgment in favor of a large group of Missouri municipalities, resolving litigation that had gone on for more than a decade and has been in the process of ending for more than a year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo