St. Louis County Bar honors two with awards

St. Louis County Bar honors two with awards

By: Staff Report February 1, 2021

The St. Louis County Bar Association has named Sarah Shelledy Pleban the recipient of its 2021 Dudley C. Dunlop Distinguished Service Award and Brandon Lamar Jackson the recipient of its 2021 Roy F. Essen Memorial Award for Outstanding Work as a Young Lawyer.

