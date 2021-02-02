Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: The Baby is Coming

Commentary: The Baby is Coming

By: Patrick Berry February 2, 2021

My wife, Laura, and I are officially on “baby watch.” As of the time of this writing, Laura is 38 weeks pregnant, and according to her doctors — and everyone I’ve come into contact with in the past couple of weeks — our baby girl could come “at any moment.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo