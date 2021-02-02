Quantcast
Court says tear-gassed news crew can sue officer

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 2, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 28 that most of the claims can proceed against an officer alleged to have fired tear gas at reporters during the 2014 Ferguson protests.

