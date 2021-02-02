Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Parson appoints Clark to Eastern District

By: Jessica Shumaker February 2, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed St. Louis Circuit Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

