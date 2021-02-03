Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Bodamer joins Graves Garrett as senior counsel

Bodamer joins Graves Garrett as senior counsel

By: Staff Report February 3, 2021

Graves Garrett has added Brad Bodamer as senior counsel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo