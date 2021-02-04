Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Judge OKs $11.4M in attorneys’ fees for insurance class action

Judge OKs $11.4M in attorneys’ fees for insurance class action

By: Jessica Shumaker February 4, 2021

The attorneys representing a class of consumers who alleged State Farm Life Insurance Company systematically overcharged universal life insurance policyholders will receive $11.4 million in attorneys’ fees for their work on the case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo