Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Missouri defendants released from Adrian Jones lawsuit

Missouri defendants released from Adrian Jones lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker February 4, 2021

A Jackson County judge has dismissed eight Missouri Department of Social Services employees from a suit alleging they failed to fully act to prevent the death of a 7-year-old Kansas boy, ruling they are protected by official immunity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo