Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Stinson names Crosby new deputy managing partner

Stinson names Crosby new deputy managing partner

By: Staff Report February 4, 2021

Stinson has named David Crosby, a partner in its Minneapolis office, as the firm’s next deputy managing partner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo