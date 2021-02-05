Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Draper delivers state of the judiciary speech via video

Draper delivers state of the judiciary speech via video

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 5, 2021

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice George W. Draper III wasn’t able to give his final state of the judiciary speech to a live audience. But at least he never had to remind anyone to turn on their sound.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo