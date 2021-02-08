Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Armstrong Teasdale adds London office

Armstrong Teasdale adds London office

By: Staff Report February 8, 2021

The move adds more than 50 lawyers and staff, including 15 partners. It’s Armstrong Teasdale’s eighth new office in the past two and a half years, giving it about 340 lawyers and 300 staff around the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo