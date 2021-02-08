Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge stays ruling on St. Louis charter schools 

Judge stays ruling on St. Louis charter schools 

By: Jessica Shumaker February 8, 2021

A federal judge has put on hold a ruling that charter schools in the city of St. Louis may receive desegregation sales tax funding but must use it for desegregation purposes, pending an appeal from the state of Missouri.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo