Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / News / Lee’s Summit school district settles failure-to-hire suit

Lee’s Summit school district settles failure-to-hire suit

By: Jessica Shumaker February 8, 2021

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle a Raytown woman’s claim that the district discriminated against her when it declined to hire her as its executive director of public relations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo