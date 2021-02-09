Quantcast
Ethics charges lead to attorney's disbarment

Ethics charges lead to attorney’s disbarment

By: Jessica Shumaker February 9, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a Liberty attorney who failed to respond to charges that he violated attorney ethics rules by not returning money owed to clients and not communicating with them about their cases and refunds.

