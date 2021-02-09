Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Feds settle VA med mal suit with victim’s family

Feds settle VA med mal suit with victim’s family

By: Jessica Shumaker February 9, 2021

The U.S. government has agreed to pay $700,000 to settle a medical malpractice suit brought by the family of a man who died while being treated for cancer at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.

