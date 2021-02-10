Quantcast
Armstrong Teasdale appoints leaders of two practice groups

By: Staff Report February 10, 2021

Armstrong Teasdale has appointed Partner Jennifer Byrne to lead the firm’s corporate services practice group and Partner Jim Heinen Jr. to lead its intellectual property group.

