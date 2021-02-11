Quantcast
Home / Featured / Missouri judges to train on COVID-19 evidentiary issues

Missouri judges to train on COVID-19 evidentiary issues

By: Staff Report February 11, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court said six Missouri judges will be trained this year to help educate their colleagues on COVID-19-related issues that could be raised in court, especially those turning on COVID-19 testing or other emerging scientific evidence.

