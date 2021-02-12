U.S. Attorney in western Missouri submits resignation

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison on Thursday submitted his resignation from the Western District of Missouri, which is based in Kansas City.

Garrison’s resignation will be effective Feb. 28.

His resignation was expected after the U.S. Justice Department and President Joe Biden asked all U.S. attorneys to resign by the end of February to allow the new administration to begin replacing the political appointees.

Garrison was appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 3, 2018, and was officially confirmed on April 28, 2018. Before that he was assistant U.S. Attorney in the district’s Springfield office.