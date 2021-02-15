Quantcast
Court ruling reinstates officer's uninsured motorist claim

Court ruling reinstates officer’s uninsured motorist claim

By: Jessica Shumaker February 15, 2021

The Court of Appeals Western District has reinstated a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer’s suit against his auto insurance company in which he sought uninsured motorist coverage for injuries he sustained while working at a DUI checkpoint.

